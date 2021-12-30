ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Memorial plans released for former US Sen. Harry Reid

By Caroline Bleakley, Julia Romero
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18K4qY_0dZ0JL7M00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is planned to take place next Saturday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson for the late U.S. senator, the memorial will be for invited guests. Tickets will be distributed through Senator Reid’s office. Information on the tickets will be released at a later time.

Family, friends, and colleagues will be at the memorial which will be live-streamed. The memorial is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.

Many have taken to social media to express how the former U.S. Senate Majority Leader impacted their lives during his tenure in Congress.

In a statement Tuesday, Obama wrote in a letter to the former Senate Majority Leader, “You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”

Sen. Reid passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the longest-serving state senator in Nevada history.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Jan. 6 panel releases Hannity texts, asks for cooperation

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said Tuesday it had a series of text messages from Sean Hannity suggesting the Fox News host was aware of plans to contest President Biden’s electoral victory and asked him to voluntarily cooperate with their probe.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
CBS 42

Jessica Taylor drops out of US Senate race, endorses Mike Durant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Birmingham business owner Jessica Taylor announced she would be ending her campaign for US Senate in 2022 and instead endorsing fellow candidate Mike Durant. Taylor, a former 2020 candidate for Congress, made the announcement during a speech at the Ledges Country Club in Huntsville, saying it’s the best thing […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Harry Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klas#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste discusses differences between COVID, common cold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the differences between the common cold and COVID-19. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy