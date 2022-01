Japan is not a Christian nation, so for the most part they don’t celebrate Christmas. They make up for it, though, by celebrating the new year for three days. The traditional Japanese diet is one of the healthiest on the planet; Okinawa is one of the Blue Zones (five places in the world where people live the longest, healthiest lives). Unfortunately, the Japanese diet is becoming more westernized, and as a result the Japanese are starting to suffer previously uncommon western diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, dementia and cancer of the prostate, breast and colon.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO