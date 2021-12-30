ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ross Taylor to call time on glittering New Zealand career

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeIpS_0dZ0Fv1e00

Ross Taylor, New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals, has announced he will bring the curtain down on his international career at the end of his country’s home summer.

Taylor was first selected for the Black Caps in March 2006 and has gone on to amass 7,584 runs at an average of 44.87 in 110 Tests and a further 8,581 at 48.2 in 233 ODIs, while he has also featured in 102 Twenty20s.

He fittingly struck the winning runs as New Zealand defeated India to be crowned World Test champions earlier this year and was also part of the sides that reached the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cup finals.

But he is set to end his Test career at the conclusion of a two-match series against Bangladesh, which starts on New Year’s Day, while three ODIs each against Australia and Holland will be his last games in a New Zealand shirt.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” said Taylor, who captained New Zealand between 2011 and 2012.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Taylor – whose 40 international centuries, 19 in Tests and 21 in ODIs, is a New Zealand record – was hailed by Kiwi captain Kane Williamson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ki6ka_0dZ0Fv1e00
Ross Taylor, left, was saluted by Kane Williamson, right (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“Ross has been at the core of the side for so long and can be extremely proud of having brought the game in this country to a better place,” said Williamson.

“He’s a world-class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it’s been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats.

“As a senior player and a leader in the group he’s been a fantastic support person for me, especially out there in the field being able to tap into his experience.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ashley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answer

Ashley Giles managing director of England men’s cricket, has apologised for the manner of the team’s Ashes defeat but warned a mass clearout at the top will not solve deeper rooted issues.Giles says the England and Wales Cricket Board will conduct a thorough inquest into the failings of the trip after the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart but, having surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over 12 largely depressing days of cricket, he was quick to say sorry to fans.“Being here now in this position, I absolutely feel the responsibility of losing this Ashes series,” he...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Taylor
Person
Kane Williamson
The Independent

‘Proud’ Joe Root aiming to mark milestone Test as England skipper with victory

Joe Root will become England’s longest-serving Test captain when he leads his country for the 60th time in Sydney but will only be satisfied if he can mark the occasion with a much-needed victory.Root levelled predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 games during the Boxing Day rout in Melbourne and will break new ground when he steps out at the SCG on Wednesday.But the mood is hardly one of celebration around the England camp. The series has gone, scattered to the four corners of the MCG in the aftermath of an innings defeat, and the continued creep of Covid-19...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in ATP Cup opener

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.“The team win is most important,” Evans said. “We all did our job today. Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#World Cup Finals#The Black Caps#Odis#World Test#Kiwi
The Independent

Exeter’s Jack Nowell starting to reap rewards of fitness drive

England international Jack Nowell has cut out alcohol and lost around 10 kilos in weight as part of his drive to help stay injury-free.The Exeter wing last played Test rugby during England’s 2019 World Cup campaign.He missed a chunk of last season after undergoing surgery on damaged toe ligaments and has also suffered hamstring problems during a frustrating period in his career.But Nowell is showing signs of recapturing top form, impressing during Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.“I feel I am getting there,” said Nowell, who has won 34 England caps and played in two Tests for the British and...
SPORTS
The Independent

What TV channel is the fourth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

England will look to avoid another Ashes whitewash against Australia as the fourth Test of the series gets underway in Sydney. With England already condemned to an embarrassing defeat in just 12 days of plays after collapsing to a loss in the third Test, they at least have the opportunity to restore some pride with by ending their 11-year wait for a Test victory on Australian soil. Australia look odds-on to secure another victory, however, and pile further pressure on England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood. Silverwood will miss the fourth Test after testing positive for...
SPORTS
The Independent

England recall ‘caged tiger’ Stuart Broad for Sydney Test

England have recalled “caged tiger” Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.He comes in for Ollie Robinson who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0...
WORLD
AFP

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ben Stokes distances himself from replacing Joe Root as England captain

Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind Joe Root’s England cricket captaincy, claiming he has no aspiration to replace him in the top job.When Root leads the side out in Sydney on Wednesday he will become the longest-serving Test skipper in the country’s history, overtaking predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 59 matches.But any sense of pride in that achievement will be tempered by the fact that, for the third time, he has just led an unsuccessful Ashes campaign. After a 4-0 defeat in 2017/18 and a 2-2 draw at home in 2019, he now finds his side 3-0...
SPORTS
AFP

Bangladesh crush New Zealand to score historic Test win

Bangladesh pulled off a crushing eight-wicket victory over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.  It was a "David and Goliath" result, with Bangladesh ranked ninth in the world while world Test champions New Zealand are second.
WORLD
The Independent

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner on rainy first day in Sydney

Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 13th time in Tests but England’s hopes of reinvigorating their Ashes campaign were blighted by rain on the opening day in Sydney The urn is already gone after the hosts opened up an unimpeachable 3-0 lead in Melbourne last week, but England have pride and places to play for and their opponents are hungry for a whitewash.Bad weather was a constant on day one at the SCG, delaying the start by half-an-hour and interrupting play on three separate occasions as Australia reached 56 for one in 21.4 overs.Broad has had a...
WORLD
BBC

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for first time in Test cricket

New Zealand 328 (Conway 122; Shoriful 3-69) & 169 (Young 69; Hossain 6-46) Bangladesh 458 (Mominul 88, Das 86; Boult 4-85) & 42-2 (Shanto 17) Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket with a sensational eight-wicket win in the first Test in Tauranga. The Kiwis started...
WORLD
The Independent

Zak Crawley vows to turn form around and eyes hundred in Sydney Test

England’s Zak Crawley has given a bullish appraisal of his poor form in 2021, insisting he is ready to turn a batting average of 10 into a century at the new year Test in Sydney. Crawley was heralded as the poster boy for a new generation of batting prospects when he scored a magnificent 267 against Pakistan 16 months ago, but his returns have been in tailspin ever since.He was dismissed cheaply twice on his comeback appearance in Melbourne, a Boxing Day rout that saw Australia retain the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket, lowering his career mark...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy