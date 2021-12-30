ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Amanda Gorman releases New Year’s poem ‘New Day’s Lyric’

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QU2O_0dZ0FsNT00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman is ending her extraordinary year on a hopeful note.

The 23-year-old poet, whose reading of her own “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration made her an international sensation, posted a new work and accompanying video Wednesday on Instagram to mark the end of 2021.

“New Day’s Lyric” is a five-stanza, 48-line resolution with themes of struggle and healing known to admirers of “The Hill We Climb” and of her bestselling collection “Call Us What We Carry,” which came out in early December:

“What was cursed, we will cure.

What was plagued, we will prove pure.

Where we tend to argue, we will try to agree,

Those fortunes we forswore, now the future we foresee,

Where we weren’t aware, we’re now awake;

Those moments we missed

Are now these moments we make,

The moments we meet,

And our hearts, once all together beaten,

Now all together beat.”

Poets rarely enjoy the kind of attention Gorman received in 2021, but in an email to The Associated Press she reflected less on her own success than on the state of the country.

Gorman wrote that the “chaos and instability” of the past year had made her reject the idea of going “back to normal” and instead fight to “move beyond it.” She mentioned Maya Angelou’s poem “Human Family” and added, “To be a family, a country, doesn’t necessitate that we be the same or agree on everything, only that we continue to try to see the best in each other and move forward into a shared future. Whether we like it or not, we are in this together.”

Gorman offered an alliterative response when asked what inspired “New Day’s Lyric,” telling the AP that she “wanted to write a lyric to honor the hardships, hurt, hope and healing of 2021 while also harkening the potential of 2022.”

“This is such a unique New Year’s Day, because even as we toast our glasses to the future, we still have our heads bowed for what has been lost,” she wrote. “I think one of the most important things the new year reminds us is of that old adage: This too shall pass. You can’t relive the same day twice — meaning every dawn is a new one, and every year an opportunity to step into the light.”

In her Instagram post, Gorman urged readers to donate money to the International Rescue Committee (https://www.rescue.org) to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has pledged $50,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man dead in Queens subway turnstile jumping incident: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A 28-year-old man died as he fell while jumping a turnstile at a Queens subway station on Sunday morning, police said. Video shows the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, misplace his footing and fall, striking his head, sources said. The man was pronounced dead at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD arrests 17 alleged gang members in Brooklyn pre-dawn raids

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — NYPD officers suited up, rolled out and arrested 17 alleged violent gang members in several simultaneous pre-dawn raids on Tuesday. PIX11 News was there as officials warned the officers to be careful. “Remember when you go through those doors – every one of these individuals processed a gun or used a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
benitolink.com

COMMENTARY: “New Day’s Lyric”

The following COMMENTARY was contributed by Hollister resident Jennifer Coile. Let the poets lead us into the New Year. Start with Amanda Gorman, who I think is a sorceress, using her voice and gestures to bring her poems to life in a magical way. Her poem, “New Year’s Lyric,” comforts me – because she imagines that there is a portal out of today’s world situation and into another. Amanda Gorman acknowledges the sorrows and hardships of 2021, but she is optimistic that we will learn from it and create something new and beautiful together, even if things can’t get back to “normal.”
HOLLISTER, CA
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Michelle Obama cuddles with 'boo' Barack in New Year's Eve photo: 'Still killing it'

The former POTUS and FLOTUS were feeling festive on New Year's Eve. On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, shared a photo of herself cuddled up to husband Barack Obama, 60, during a New Year's Eve celebration. Both wore 2022 novelty glasses as they embraced for the camera. While the former president opted for dark pants, a short-sleeve black shirt with a gray print and black leather sneakers, Michelle dazzled in an embroidered black blazer paired with a black top and shorts that showed off her bare legs. Look closely and you'll see bright blue toenails peeking out from her strappy heeled sandals.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Amanda Gorman
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as the Good Morning America star revealed that she was engaged to fiancé, Tom Werner. The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news. Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring. The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Poem#Weather#Ap#The Associated Press
PIX11

Brooklyn Burger King attack: Suspects beat 22-year-old worker

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An attacker jumped over the counter of a Brooklyn Burger King and held a worker down while another individual punched the employee. The two attackers struck inside a Linden Boulevard Burger King on Dec. 4, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the assault on Monday. It shows the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Slays In Black Mini Romper With Her ‘Boo’ Barack On NYE — Photo

Bow down! The former First Lady looked like a queen as she celebrated NYE by sharing an adorable snap with her “boo” Barack. See the fabulous photo here!. Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 57-year-old former First Lady took to her Instagram on the first day of the new year to share an adorable photo (below) of herself in a gorgeous ensemble while posing with her husband Barack Obama, 60, at their big NYE celebration. The insanely cute couple both rocked star-shaped glasses with “2022” on them for the festivities as they wrapped their arms around each other. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” Michelle captioned the snap.
U.S. POLITICS
PIX11

Video: Teen robbed at gunpoint by duo in Bronx elevator

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Two armed suspects were caught on camera robbing a teenager inside an elevator in a Bronx building in late December, according to the NYPD. Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 inside a building on Hunts Point Avenue, near the intersection of Faile Street, in the Hunts Point […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

13-year-old boy missing in Brooklyn as temps dip below freezing: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Authorities were searching for a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy early Monday who went missing over 24 hours earlier, according to the NYPD. Police said Terell Gray was reported missing early Sunday and was presumed still missing as temperatures dipped down below freezing overnight. The teen was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Elite Daily

Michelle Obama Wrote The Sweetest Personal Tribute To Betty White

Michelle Obama is honoring Betty White by remembering their moments together. After the 99-year-old actor passed away on Dec. 31, many public figures weighed in on White’s long and successful career, her undying optimism, and her ability to make everyone smile and laugh. Michelle Obama’s tribute to Betty White not only celebrates the actor’s successes, but speaks to her personal impact on the Obamas, including their dog Bo.
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

PIX11

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy