Lamppa found the perfect gear for section title

Related
With warning for unvaccinated, Biden lays out plan to fight surging Omicron
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
U.S. Justice Dept says inmates sent home due to COVID-19 will not be returned to prison
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it would not force federal inmates who were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic to return to prison once the emergency is lifted. The decision represents a major reversal for the department's Office of Legal Counsel, which...
Kellogg strike ends as union workers vote to accept new contract
The strike at the cereal giant has waged on since Oct. 5.
GOP lawmaker won't comply with information request from January 6 select committee
Washington — Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that he will not comply with an information and meeting request from the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, sent Perry a letter on Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News
Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself
The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue...
Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial finished its first full day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict, having asked to review the testimony of three of four women who said they were teens when the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing them.
Omicron already dominant COVID-19 variant in US: CDC
In some parts of the country, it represents over 90% of cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden says 'there's a possibility' Build Back Better can still pass
President Biden on Tuesday said he thinks there is still a possibility that his Build Back Better agenda can get done, despite Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to the climate and social spending bill. “I want to get things done. I still think there’s a possibility of getting...
Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill
Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
Mesabi Tribune
Virginia, MN
97
Followers
196
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.comhttps://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//
Comments / 0