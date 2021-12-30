Smith reacts after World Darts Championship classic against Clayton: "That deserved to be the final"

Peter Wright is looking forward to getting a second chance at a coronation year as world champion on the PDC Tour.‘Snakebite’ won the World Championship for the second time after beating Michael Smith 7-5 in a tense final at the Alexandra Palace on Monday.His first crown came in 2020, but he was robbed at the opportunity of playing at the stellar events around the world as the star attraction after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic decimated the calendar.Most of the major tournaments were cancelled and a number of events were put on behind closed doors at the end...

