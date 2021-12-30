Smith reacts after World Darts Championship classic against Clayton: "That deserved to be the final"

Paralympic bronze medallist Gregor Ewan has been named in Great Britain’s five-strong wheelchair curling squad for Beijing 2022.Ewan, who was part of the team which finished third at Sochi in 2014, has been selected for his third successive Games, alongside PyeongChang 2018 veteran Hugh Nibloe and debutants David Melrose and Meggan Dawson-Farrell.Travelling reserve Charlotte McKenna – another Games newcomer – completes the selection for the mixed gender sport.The five Scottish curlers are the first members of GB’s team to be confirmed for the Winter Paralympics, which is scheduled to take place from March 4-13.Former firefighter Melrose travels to China’s capital...
