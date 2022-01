When a new year comes, so do a lot of new goals. Whether you’re starting to work out again, try new things outside of your comfort zone, or even treating yourself kinder, there are a few things you can do now to prepare. And another good thing about the end of a year is the shockingly discounted end-of-the-year sales at every store. This time around, we’re swooning over some affordable Athleta gear you can get your hands on by the beginning of the new year. So, we love Athleta. Whether we want to look idyllic before bed or look like the...

YOGA ・ 9 DAYS AGO