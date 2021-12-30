ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Region's loggers facing challenges in 2022

By LEE BLOOMQUIST | FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 5 days ago

In 43 years of logging, Jim Scheff has never seen anything like it.

A summer drought and a strong market for timber combined to create good conditions for northeastern Minnesota timber producers in 2021.

However, inflation combined with parts and labor shortages, is triggering major challenges.

“It was a nice dry summer and markets were very good,” Scheff, of Marcell, said. “It started out really good and then in April tires went up by 40 percent. It's tires and fuel. Since fall, everything has been raised on us.”

Good news for loggers came during portions of the year.

In June, Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, N.C., announced plans to build a $440 million oriented strand board mill in Cohasset.

An extended summer drought created dry ground and easy access to timber.

The massive Greenwood Fire, which broke out in mid-August near Isabella, kept some loggers in work for weeks building fire lines.

Demand for paper increased as students across the nation returned to in-school learning in the fall and some workers returned to offices that had been closed.

In December, Hibbing Public Utilities re-fired a biomass boiler to produce steam and electricity for customers, resuming the use of wood chips produced in northeastern Minnesota.

For 2022, the wood market again looks solid, according to industry officials.

“Right now and so far, everybody has been able to keep hauling wood,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “It looks like throughout the year and into next year we're going to have a decent year and that it's going to continue.”

But loggers are still up against it.

Ongoing supply chain shortages means loggers are waiting weeks to get parts to repair equipment.

Inflation has driven up the cost of parts and tires. Diesel fuel is up about $1.30 a gallon since Oct. 2020.

And labor shortages continue to concern experienced loggers.

“You can't get truck drivers,” Scheff said. “There's no team players anymore. I don't if they think they can walk away and get a better job or what? It's crazy. It's like they all drank the same water.”

Peter Wood, a logger from Canyon, said 2021 was an up and down year.

“It's been kind of like a roller coaster in a way,” Wood said. “The extreme dry summer had some loggers going steady. With the dry summer the mills should have been full, but it's been hard to find the workers needed to drive the trucks and run the equipment. This summer and fall, the wood wasn't coming into the mills. There are loggers I know who had to park trucks because they couldn't find drivers.”

Competition for workers from northeastern Minnesota mines, which offer better pay and benefits compared to logging, makes it hard to maintain a timber industry workforce, Wood said.

Hit hard during the 2020 economic downturn, about $3.1 million in federal assistance was allocated in Minnesota by the United States Department of Agriculture to assist timber harvesters and haulers impacted by the pandemic.

A $1 million Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety grant program also helped Minnesota loggers with capital investments.

“A lot of that money was injected into the area up here through local sales,” Forsman said. “With this industry being so capital intensive and having to finance equipment, these guys still need to be able to make payments.”

Yet, loggers in general are independent and don't want to lean on government assistance, Wood said.

“The country as a whole, I think, is going through hyperinflation,” Wood said. “And when costs are going up, how can you offer people more money? The financial end is becoming a struggle for everybody.”

Although demand for timber is expected to remain stable, Wood believes loggers will continue to face the same cost, labor, and supply issues as other industries across the nation.

“I think there's going to be some struggle in all industries,” Wood said. “Everybody is struggling to get more workers to work.”

Back in Marcell, Scheff agrees that 2022 could shape up as a difficult year for loggers.

“We're struggling to keep up with costs,” Scheff said. “I think it's going to be a challenge.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Colorado fire investigators are focusing on a Christian fundamentalist sect called Twelve Tribes

Colorado officials initially thought last weekend's fast-moving Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 900 homes in the Denver suburbs of Louisville and Superior, was sparked by downed power lines. After ruling that out, investigators are now focusing on a property owned by the Christian fundamentalist sect Twelve Tribes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘We’re definitely into the omicron wave,’ says Oregon’s top health care official

After watching coronavirus skyrocket elsewhere in the country, Oregon health officials are now tallying a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority will be reporting more than 4,500 cases, marking by far a new one-day high, the agency’s director, Patrick Allen, told the Health Policy Board. Tuesday’s numbers always […] The post ‘We’re definitely into the omicron wave,’ says Oregon’s top health care official appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
MLive

Omicron variant of coronavirus now in 18 Michigan counties, latest data shows

The number of confirmed omicron coronavirus cases in Michigan jumped on Monday to 289. This was up from 75 last week. Omicron has now been identified in the following 18 counties: Allegan, Calhoun, Clinton, Genesee, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Marquette, Monroe, Oakland, Ottawa, Saginaw, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. There also have been 11 confirmed cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections system.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

Strike Looming Over Many King Soopers Stores In Colorado

(CBS4) – Employees at your King Soopers store may soon be picketing. Union members in Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike, citing what they called “the company’s egregious and unrelenting unfair labor practices.” The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 held the pre-authorization strike vote on Sunday in Denver and on Monday in Colorado Springs. King Soopers said if there is a strike, it’s not in good faith and is pursuing its own legal action against the union. (credit: CBS) “Let’s be clear, Local 7 issued a strike authorization vote related to alleged unfair...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loggers#Drought#Wood Chips#Charlotte#Huber Engineered Woods#Strand Board Mill#Hibbing Public Utilities
freightwaves.com

Bison Transport acquires US trucking firm Hartt Transportation

Canadian trucking giant Bison Transport acquired Maine-based trucking company Hartt Transportation Systems in a deal that will significantly expand its presence in the northeastern U.S. The acquisition, effective Friday, adds a fleet of over 360 trucks and three terminals — in Bangor and Auburn, Maine, and Sumter, South Carolina. The...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC News

Wastewater samples reveal record levels of coronavirus across U.S.

With at-home Covid-19 tests in high demand and their efficacy in question, health departments from California to Massachusetts are turning to sewage samples to get a better idea of how much the coronavirus is spreading through communities and what might be in store for health care systems. Experts say wastewater...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Austin

Texas winter storm death toll reaches 246

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has added 36 more deaths to the official death toll from the February winter storm. The Texas Department of State Health Services' final winter storm-related report shows 246 Texans died. Those who died were between the age of less than 1 to 102 years old...
TEXAS STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Where Omicron is Spreading Fast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan is no exception. In fact, Michigan broke a new coronavirus record this week, with the state health department reporting a two-day total of 25,858 confirmed cases earlier this week. Much of the transmission is driven by the highly contagious...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mesabi Tribune

County makes major moves at regional landfill

Out of sight. Out of mind. It's often what landfills are in the minds of many. But not so at the St. Louis County Regional Landfill in Virginia. St. Louis County officials are taking major steps to improve the environment, including investing up to $10 million to address a contaminant of concern that's become a...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
97
Followers
196
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy