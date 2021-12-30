Region's loggers facing challenges in 2022

In 43 years of logging, Jim Scheff has never seen anything like it.

A summer drought and a strong market for timber combined to create good conditions for northeastern Minnesota timber producers in 2021.

However, inflation combined with parts and labor shortages, is triggering major challenges.

“It was a nice dry summer and markets were very good,” Scheff, of Marcell, said. “It started out really good and then in April tires went up by 40 percent. It's tires and fuel. Since fall, everything has been raised on us.”

Good news for loggers came during portions of the year.

In June, Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, N.C., announced plans to build a $440 million oriented strand board mill in Cohasset.

An extended summer drought created dry ground and easy access to timber.

The massive Greenwood Fire, which broke out in mid-August near Isabella, kept some loggers in work for weeks building fire lines.

Demand for paper increased as students across the nation returned to in-school learning in the fall and some workers returned to offices that had been closed.

In December, Hibbing Public Utilities re-fired a biomass boiler to produce steam and electricity for customers, resuming the use of wood chips produced in northeastern Minnesota.

For 2022, the wood market again looks solid, according to industry officials.

“Right now and so far, everybody has been able to keep hauling wood,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “It looks like throughout the year and into next year we're going to have a decent year and that it's going to continue.”

But loggers are still up against it.

Ongoing supply chain shortages means loggers are waiting weeks to get parts to repair equipment.

Inflation has driven up the cost of parts and tires. Diesel fuel is up about $1.30 a gallon since Oct. 2020.

And labor shortages continue to concern experienced loggers.

“You can't get truck drivers,” Scheff said. “There's no team players anymore. I don't if they think they can walk away and get a better job or what? It's crazy. It's like they all drank the same water.”

Peter Wood, a logger from Canyon, said 2021 was an up and down year.

“It's been kind of like a roller coaster in a way,” Wood said. “The extreme dry summer had some loggers going steady. With the dry summer the mills should have been full, but it's been hard to find the workers needed to drive the trucks and run the equipment. This summer and fall, the wood wasn't coming into the mills. There are loggers I know who had to park trucks because they couldn't find drivers.”

Competition for workers from northeastern Minnesota mines, which offer better pay and benefits compared to logging, makes it hard to maintain a timber industry workforce, Wood said.

Hit hard during the 2020 economic downturn, about $3.1 million in federal assistance was allocated in Minnesota by the United States Department of Agriculture to assist timber harvesters and haulers impacted by the pandemic.

A $1 million Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety grant program also helped Minnesota loggers with capital investments.

“A lot of that money was injected into the area up here through local sales,” Forsman said. “With this industry being so capital intensive and having to finance equipment, these guys still need to be able to make payments.”

Yet, loggers in general are independent and don't want to lean on government assistance, Wood said.

“The country as a whole, I think, is going through hyperinflation,” Wood said. “And when costs are going up, how can you offer people more money? The financial end is becoming a struggle for everybody.”

Although demand for timber is expected to remain stable, Wood believes loggers will continue to face the same cost, labor, and supply issues as other industries across the nation.

“I think there's going to be some struggle in all industries,” Wood said. “Everybody is struggling to get more workers to work.”

Back in Marcell, Scheff agrees that 2022 could shape up as a difficult year for loggers.

“We're struggling to keep up with costs,” Scheff said. “I think it's going to be a challenge.”