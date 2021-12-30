Officials identified 33-year-old Samantha Lunceford who died in an auto-pedestrian crash (Clarksville, TN)
Nationwide Report
Officials identified 33-year-old Samantha Lunceford, from Middle Tennessee, as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening in Clarksville.
The fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place on Trenton Road near Needmore Road. According to the investigation reports [...]
December 30, 2021
Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News.
Comments / 1