Clarksville, TN

Officials identified 33-year-old Samantha Lunceford who died in an auto-pedestrian crash (Clarksville, TN)

 5 days ago

Officials identified 33-year-old Samantha Lunceford, from Middle Tennessee, as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening in Clarksville.

The fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place on Trenton Road near Needmore Road. According to the investigation reports [...]

December 30, 2021

