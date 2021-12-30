The 9 Games We Loved in 2021

The fourth collaboration between one of China’s most prominent women directors, Li Yu (Lost in Beijing, Buddha Mountain), and one of the country’s biggest movie stars, Fan Bingbing (soon to be seen in the all-star international spy thriller The 355), has now arrived on DVD and VOD in the United States. Ever Since We Love chronicles the messy coming-of-age of a young man studying at China’s top medical college who finds himself torn between three different romantic interests-slash-archetypes: the hometown first love, the practical college girlfriend, and the mysterious older woman. There’s not much here that hasn’t been seen before in other, better movies, but Li’s imaginative direction and Fan’s smoldering performance as the femme fatale who catches the eye of our young hero help elevate the story above mere mediocrity.
Comments / 0