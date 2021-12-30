ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

China banned soccer players on its national teams from having tattoos

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GJKr_0dZ0EsLG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QW7v_0dZ0EsLG00
Zhang Linpeng is one of those players who will now have to cover up his tattoos.

Getty/Zhong Zhi

  • China has banned soccer players from its national team from having tattoos.
  • Players already with tattoos need to cover them or get them removed.
  • The new rules are so the players set a "good example for society."

Chinese authorities banned soccer players on the national teams from getting tattoos on Tuesday, and told players who already have tattoos to get rid of them.

The General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) said the rule was to set a "good example for society."

Tattoos had been getting more popular among players in China. Players on China's national men's team with tattoos include defender Zhang Linpeng, midfielder Xu Xin, and captain Wu Xi.

In a statement headed "Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players," the GAS said: "The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves.

"If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, (players) must cover up the tattoos during training and matches."

It also said that the recruitment of players with tattoos for teams at Under 20 level and below was "strictly prohibited."

It said the rules are to "fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society."

On top of its new rules on tattoos, the GAS added that national teams should organize "ideological and political education activities" that would "strengthen the patriotic education" of players.

In Chinese culture, there remains a stigma around tattoos. In the past they were used to brand criminals, and tattoos among ethnic groups were often seen as a mark of the uncivilized.

They are disapproved of by China's ruling Communist Party, which has been increasingly cracking down on them being shown on TV and in movies.

In 2018, China's broadcasting regulator announced that it was banning "hip-hop culture" and that actors with tattoos could not appear on television.

"Programs should not feature actors with tattoos [or depict] hip hop culture, sub-culture (non-mainstream culture) and dispirited culture (decadent culture)," said the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China (SAPPRFT), according to Sina , a Chinese news outlet.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Football Players#National Team#Chinese#Communist Party
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

China’s top influencer was fined $210 million and erased online

China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
raleighnews.net

Taiwan to take legal action against Nicaragua over seizure of its embassy: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], December 31 (ANI): Taiwan has pledged to take legal action against Nicaragua over the latter's confiscation of its former embassy in the Central American country after both sides ended official diplomatic relations earlier this month, reported local media. Condemning the Nicaraguan "dictatorial regime", Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry called...
POLITICS
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

240K+
Followers
20K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy