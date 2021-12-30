China banned soccer players on its national teams from having tattoos

Zhang Linpeng is one of those players who will now have to cover up his tattoos. Getty/Zhong Zhi

China has banned soccer players from its national team from having tattoos.

Players already with tattoos need to cover them or get them removed.

The new rules are so the players set a "good example for society."

Chinese authorities banned soccer players on the national teams from getting tattoos on Tuesday, and told players who already have tattoos to get rid of them.

The General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) said the rule was to set a "good example for society."

Tattoos had been getting more popular among players in China. Players on China's national men's team with tattoos include defender Zhang Linpeng, midfielder Xu Xin, and captain Wu Xi.

In a statement headed "Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players," the GAS said: "The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves.

"If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, (players) must cover up the tattoos during training and matches."

It also said that the recruitment of players with tattoos for teams at Under 20 level and below was "strictly prohibited."

It said the rules are to "fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society."

On top of its new rules on tattoos, the GAS added that national teams should organize "ideological and political education activities" that would "strengthen the patriotic education" of players.

In Chinese culture, there remains a stigma around tattoos. In the past they were used to brand criminals, and tattoos among ethnic groups were often seen as a mark of the uncivilized.

They are disapproved of by China's ruling Communist Party, which has been increasingly cracking down on them being shown on TV and in movies.

In 2018, China's broadcasting regulator announced that it was banning "hip-hop culture" and that actors with tattoos could not appear on television.

"Programs should not feature actors with tattoos [or depict] hip hop culture, sub-culture (non-mainstream culture) and dispirited culture (decadent culture)," said the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China (SAPPRFT), according to Sina , a Chinese news outlet.