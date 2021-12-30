ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemmy's ashes turned into tattoos for crew members

Cover picture for the articleLemmy's ashes have been used to create tattoos for Motörhead's tour manager and production...

Motörhead Crew Honors Lemmy Kilmister With New Tattoos Infused With His Ashes

Members of Motörhead’s road crew decided to immortalize the late Lemmy Kilmister by getting tattoos infused with his ashes. In a short clip, longtime tour manager Eddie Rocha shows off his portrait of Lenny while production assistant Emma Cederblad shares her tattoo of the Ace of Spades. The video was posted on Motörhead’s official YouTube channel on December 28, which marks six years since Lemmy’s passing at the age of 70. Back in 2016, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl also memorialized Lemmy by getting some Ace of Spades ink. After his passing, the ashes were stored in bullets engraved with Lemmy’s name and sent to his closest friends. Along with Eddie and Emma, other recipients included Rob Halford from Judas Priest and host of MTV’s Headbangers Ball, Riki Rachtman. Lemmy is best known for his time as the frontman of Motörhead and his iconic style, which included a “Lemmy Mustache”, leather, and loud music played even louder, remains legendary. Motörhead is still releasing music including multiple releases, special editions, and even a box set called Everything Louder Forever. Motörhead was founded by Lemmy himself in London back in 1975 and has had a series of members including drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor and guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke. Some of their most popular albums include Overkill, Ace of Spades, and No Sleep ‘til Hammersmith. Lemmy was also posthumously featured in Ozzy Obourne’s animated video for their song Hellraiser which was released in September in Ozzy’s 30th anniversary edition of No More Tears. Ozzy recently made headlines by releasing his very own collection of NFTs called “CryptoBatz” now on pre-sale though their Discord channel. The collection will feature 9,666 NTFs that can “bite” or mutate with other NFTs within a collection to create and mint brand new NFTs. There is also a geocaching element that will let collectors hunt down and find “CryptoBatz”.
