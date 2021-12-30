ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Madden dies at 85: Remembering the life of an NFL legend

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egwg0_0dZ0ESaU00
John Madden practices the electronic charting device Telestrator on Jan. 21, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich., for an upcoming Super Bowl broadcast on CBS. AP

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85 . Beloved by many, Madden's influence on football went far beyond the field or the booth and will be cemented in culture and sports history forever.

PHOTOS: Madden throughout the years

WATCH: Madden's impact on generations of people cannot be overstated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rIzK_0dZ0ESaU00
John Madden, football, 1936-2021 Anonymous, AP

A beautiful football life

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a fitting tribute: "There is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden."

"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more," Jones continued in a statement . "This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created. A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmBGF_0dZ0ESaU00
A happy coach John Madden holds the ball which was used to score the winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in their playoff game, Dec. 21, 1974 in Oakland. AP

Hall of Fame Raiders coach Tom Flores reflected on his time working for John Madden in Oakland in the 1970s.

"Roll up your sleeves and go to work," Flores told USA TODAY Sports by phone Tuesday night. "John was a good coach. He was a working man’s coach.

" A relentless worker ."

CHRISTINE BRENNAN: Bus rides with John Madden during his broadcast career meant learning plays and plenty of food

MIKE FREEMAN: John Madden will live forever because his influence was so great

JARRETT BELL: Remembering John Madden the NFL icon, broadcaster, hotel owner and friend

All Madden

Fox Sports aired a documentary about John Madden's life and legacy on Christmas Day, but the film has taken on new meaning after the football legend died three days later.

Madden spent the holiday surrounded by friends and family watching "All Madden," a tribute directors Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos describe as a "love letter" to the Pro Football Hall of Famer's life and legacy.

"John asked to see it," Santos told USA TODAY Sports during a joint interview with Rinaldi on Wednesday. "It was our wish to make it a gift for him and his family on Christmas Day."

HOW TO WATCH: 'All Madden' available to stream and will re-air on TV

More on John Madden's legacy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Madden dies at 85: Remembering the life of an NFL legend

