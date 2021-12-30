John Madden dies at 85: Remembering the life of an NFL legend

John Madden practices the electronic charting device Telestrator on Jan. 21, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich., for an upcoming Super Bowl broadcast on CBS. AP

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85 . Beloved by many, Madden's influence on football went far beyond the field or the booth and will be cemented in culture and sports history forever.

John Madden, football, 1936-2021 Anonymous, AP

A beautiful football life

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a fitting tribute: "There is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden."

"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more," Jones continued in a statement . "This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created. A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life."

A happy coach John Madden holds the ball which was used to score the winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in their playoff game, Dec. 21, 1974 in Oakland. AP

Hall of Fame Raiders coach Tom Flores reflected on his time working for John Madden in Oakland in the 1970s.

"Roll up your sleeves and go to work," Flores told USA TODAY Sports by phone Tuesday night. "John was a good coach. He was a working man’s coach.

" A relentless worker ."

All Madden

Fox Sports aired a documentary about John Madden's life and legacy on Christmas Day, but the film has taken on new meaning after the football legend died three days later.

Madden spent the holiday surrounded by friends and family watching "All Madden," a tribute directors Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos describe as a "love letter" to the Pro Football Hall of Famer's life and legacy.

"John asked to see it," Santos told USA TODAY Sports during a joint interview with Rinaldi on Wednesday. "It was our wish to make it a gift for him and his family on Christmas Day."

More on John Madden's legacy

