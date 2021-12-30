Avicii's diaries reveal mental health struggles before 2018 suicide

In a 1982 club hit, a brokenhearted woman in a disco mused, “Last night a DJ saved my life with a song.” Fast-forward to 2017 and a hit song about suicidal ideation, “1-800-273-8255,” by hip-hop artist Logic, might have done the same for many others, suggest recent study findings published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) about the possibly life-affirming effects of the song. Researchers linked the tune—its title is the phone number for the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline—to an increase in calls to the network and a simultaneous small decrease in suicides during a period of intense conversation about the song on social media, reports MedPageToday.com.
