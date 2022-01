New Jersey again tops the list as the state with the most outbound moves according to United Van Lines 45th Annual National Movers Study. The annual study, which tracks United Van Line’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, determined that Vermont was the state with the highest percentage of inbound migration (74%) with United Van Lines in 2021. However, for the fourth consecutive year, the study found that more residents were moving out of New Jersey than into the state, as 71% of New Jersey moves were outbound in 2021.

