Whether you're a beginner, longtime practitioner or gym yogi wanting to go deeper, these classes are the most comprehensive around. Body Positive: Stop the adversarial relationship with your body! Learn how to adapt the poses from an experienced teacher who knows you and has seen enough to know that “alignment” can be overrated. A small community of regulars and reciprocity with all YogaHotDish classes/locations will give you the confidence to truly transform. Easily make up missed classes or add a class at Arden Hills or elsewhere. Straps, blocks and some mats provided. Must be able to get up off the floor without assistance. Dress for outdoors when temps 60+. Drop-ins and students are welcome on a space-available basis. Low drop-in fees means you need not wait for a session to renew in order to begin! Please fill out a contact form ahead of time at www.yogahotdish.com in case of class changes. Please register before the first class or fill our a registration form when you arrive.

ARDEN HILLS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO