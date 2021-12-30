Firefighters put out small fire inside Rockside Road Bob Evans

Firefighters responded to a small fire inside Bob Evans restaurant on Rockside Road in Independence Thursday.

Firefighters had to cut the front door to get inside the restaurant and put out the fire.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

