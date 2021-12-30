ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, OH

Firefighters put out small fire inside Rockside Road Bob Evans

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
Firefighters responded to a small fire inside Bob Evans restaurant on Rockside Road in Independence Thursday.

Firefighters had to cut the front door to get inside the restaurant and put out the fire.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

WATCH: A 'Help Wanted: Ohio' Special Report

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on News 5, we aired a half-hour “Help Wanted: Ohio” special report to review the tribulations Northeast Ohio companies have been through this year, highlight the businesses that are weathering this difficult time and share what our region’s economic future may look like.
