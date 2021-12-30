Franciscan Health limits visitation at Indy, Mooresville hospitals due to omicron

INDIANAPOLIS — New visitation guidelines will go into effect Thursday at Franciscan Health’s hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville due to the omicron variant.

Beginning at 7 a.m., patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis at 8111 S. Emerson Ave. and Franciscan Health Mooresville at 1201 Hadley Road will only be allowed to have one visitor each day and it must be the same person.

Franciscan will continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. People who do not pass the screenings will not be allowed to enter the hospital, according to a news release.

Visitors must be 18 or older and they will be required to wear a hospital-provided isolation mask. People will be required to practice social distancing and hand hygiene.

The change comes as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase in Indiana.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,061 people are hospitalized with the virus statewide. Just 9.2% of intensive care unit beds are available in the state.

Franciscan Health noted that the majority of COVID-19 patients in its Indianapolis and Mooresville hospitals are unvaccinated. Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

Visitation hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at both hospitals. Click here for more details.