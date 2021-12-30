ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHw2w_0dZ0DDYc00

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

  • The Trade: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) 10% owner Opaleye Management Inc acquired a total of 107450.304 shares at an average price of $2.87. To acquire these shares, it cost $308,052.20.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently announced results from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee review of interim safety and efficacy data from the ongoing ENVASARC pivotal trial.
  • What TRACON Pharmaceuticals Does: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and utilizing its cost efficient, contract research organization (CRO) independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the United States.

Rogue One

  • The Trade: Rogue One Inc. (OTC:ROAG) COO Janon Costley acquired a total of 4039380 shares at an average price of $0.05. The insider spent $201,969.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained more than 16% over the previous month.
  • What Rogue One Does: Rogue One Inc formerly Fresh Promise Foods Inc through its subsidiaries is a consumer products and marketing company focused on the health and wellness food and beverage sectors.

Heritage Global

  • The Trade: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Barbara A Sinsley acquired a total of 3512 shares at an average price of $1.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,268.00.
  • What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • What Heritage Global Does: Heritage Global Inc is a diversified financial services company. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets.

Performant Financial

  • The Trade: Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) 10% owner Phil Frohlich acquired a total of 544542 shares at an average price of $2.28. The insider spent $1,241,679.99 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Performant Financial recently announced $35 million debt refinancing.
  • What Performant Financial Does: Performant Financial Corp provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company provides its services on an outsourced basis where it handles many or all aspects of its clients' recovery processes.

Nabriva Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore Schroeder acquired a total of 100000 shares shares at an average price of $0.57. The insider spent $57,320.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares have dropped over 78% since the start of the year.
  • What Nabriva Therapeutics Does: Nabriva Therapeutics PLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Nabriva is engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics.

