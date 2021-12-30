ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPrZA_0dZ0Cxy900
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 33.6% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. BiondVax reported successful closing of $9.8 million follow-on underwritten offering of ADSs including exercise of the over-allotment.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) rose 31.8% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 21.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently announced encouraging preclinical data for pan coronavirus fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail AR-701.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 13.2% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.2% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading after dipping around 7% on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals was recently added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) rose 10.4% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 7.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Wednesday.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 7.1% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 6.2% to $4.26 in pre-market trading. WISeKey said its sees 2021 full-year revenue of $20 million, a 32% increase year-over-year.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 5.9% to $6.62 in pre-market trading. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) rose 5.8% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. Bluejay Diagnostics recently posted Q3 loss of $0.11 per share.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares fell 14.1% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) fell 13.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Altamira Therapeutics shares climbed more than 35% on Wednesday after the company issued an update on Bentrio program.
  • United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares fell 12.1% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Wednesday.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 11.7% to $0.4766 in pre-market trading. Puxin shares jumped 80% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 10.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies recently reported growth of its partnership with Etisalat.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 10.6% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 26% on Wednesday.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares fell 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday. Sentage Holdings recently reported H'1 operating revenue of $1.32 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares fell 6.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics entered a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited for a total consideration of ~$29.47 million..
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 5.8% to $243.25 in pre-market trading. Biogen shares jumped over 9% on Wednesday after Korea Economic Daily reported that Samsung Group is in talks to buy the company.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 4, 2022

Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 16.02% at $0.19. Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 13.58% at $0.10. Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33. Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 7.05% at $0.29. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 5.99% at $7.08. Sundial Growers...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Sea Ltd.

The wicked exodus out of growth stocks continues in Tuesday’s session. One issue leading the charge on the downside i Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE), which is the PreMarket Prep Stock Of the Day. Ill-Timed Sea Upgrade: Before the opening on Monday, Bank Of America analyst: Sachin Salgaonkar upgraded his rating...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 21.4% to $1.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, ATA Creativity Global's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 2821.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Samsung Group#Bvxv#Kiora Pharmaceuticals#Kprx#Md#Mba#Board Of Directors#Aridis Pharmaceuticals#Ards Rrb#Cootek#Cayman Rrb Inc#Ctk#Tnxp#Xortx Therapeutics Inc#Xrtx#Energy Focus#Efoi#Nakd#Wkey
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

Alphabet continues to effectively print money with its search apps and other assets. Devon Energy's free cash flow soared eightfold in 2021 and should jump at least 40% in 2022. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and pill have turned the drugmaker into a cash cow. Contrary to conventional wisdom, cash is not...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 2.57% to $308.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $301.65, which the company achieved on December 30th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

What Should Investors Do if the Stock Market Drops?

If the stock market falls, it gives investors an opportunity to buy shares at cheaper valuations. The difficulty with getting out of the market is knowing when to get back in. Over the long term, temporary stock market downturns won't matter. Interest rates will almost certainly rise in 2022. That...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Sealed Air

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sealed Air (NYSE: ) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sealed Air has an average price target of $66.83 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $57.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stock market: What to expect in 2022?

Stock indexes closed out an impressive 2021 with the S&P 500 ending with a gain of +27% which included 70 new all-time record highs! Keep in mind, the S&P 500 was up +18% in 2020 and up a whopping +67% since the March 2022 lows. Central banks’ game. As...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For LPL Finl Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, LPL Finl Hldgs has an average price target of $202.2 with a high of $226.00 and a low of $184.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shopify Is Entering A Make It Or Break It Moment: Technical Analysis

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares are trading lower Tuesday as the stock looks to have possibly fallen out of a technical ascending triangle pattern. Shopify has dropped almost 10% as shares of tech and software stocks are falling due to rising US treasury yields, which are putting pressure on growth sectors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SMART Glb Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SMART Glb Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $2.0, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Raymond James Downgrades Evoqua Water, Xylem; Turns Bullish On TPI Composites

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. The analyst notes, with Evoqua having been the best-performing stock in the firm's coverage last year and nearly reaching the previous price target of $50, he believes that the company's mid-single-digit organic growth story and bolt-on M&A opportunities are appropriately priced in.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Western Alliance

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Western Alliance. The company has an average price target of $139.33 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $131.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enviva

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Enviva (NYSE:EVA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Matterport Stock Dove 36% in December

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shareholders lost ground to the market last month as the stock fell 36%, compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That slump wasn't enough to derail wider returns for investors in the metaverse specialist, though. The stock still trounced the market since going public in mid-2021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For CF Industries Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
96K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy