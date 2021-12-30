20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 2.57% to $308.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $301.65, which the company achieved on December 30th.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO