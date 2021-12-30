20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 33.6% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. BiondVax reported successful closing of $9.8 million follow-on underwritten offering of ADSs including exercise of the over-allotment.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) rose 31.8% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 21.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently announced encouraging preclinical data for pan coronavirus fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail AR-701.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 13.2% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.2% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading after dipping around 7% on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals was recently added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) rose 10.4% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 7.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Wednesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 7.1% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 6.2% to $4.26 in pre-market trading. WISeKey said its sees 2021 full-year revenue of $20 million, a 32% increase year-over-year.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 5.9% to $6.62 in pre-market trading. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) rose 5.8% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. Bluejay Diagnostics recently posted Q3 loss of $0.11 per share.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares fell 14.1% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) fell 13.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Altamira Therapeutics shares climbed more than 35% on Wednesday after the company issued an update on Bentrio program.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares fell 12.1% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Wednesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 11.7% to $0.4766 in pre-market trading. Puxin shares jumped 80% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 10.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies recently reported growth of its partnership with Etisalat.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 10.6% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 26% on Wednesday.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares fell 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday. Sentage Holdings recently reported H'1 operating revenue of $1.32 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares fell 6.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics entered a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited for a total consideration of ~$29.47 million..
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 5.8% to $243.25 in pre-market trading. Biogen shares jumped over 9% on Wednesday after Korea Economic Daily reported that Samsung Group is in talks to buy the company.
Comments / 0