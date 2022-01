The holidays are a time for celebration, gathering with loved one’s and enjoying food and drink over lively conversation. The holiday season is one filled with merriment and restricting yourself from your favorite family traditions such as eating sugar cookies in copious amounts on Christmas Eve while you wait for Santa Claus is one that can be hard to pass up. It can also be a challenge to travel to visit one family to another without overeating or feeling overwhelmed by all the delicious food choices. So, how can you eat healthy while still enjoying the thrill of the holiday season? This article will explore some tips and tricks to eating healthy during the busy holiday season.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO