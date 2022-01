Keanu Reeves, fresh off The Matrix Resurrections, has admitted that he could possibly return to make another action sequel, Speed 3. In 1994, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock made the action-packed blockbuster, Speed. That truly original, fast-paced movie was successful with both critics and audiences making a terrific-for-then $121 million at the domestic box-office during the summer that year. Now with Keanu Reeves making rounds with interviewers to promote his new Matrix picture, he has discovered, within himself, that making Speed 3 could be a possibility. After all, his character, Neo, was killed off in the third Matrix movie all those years back. Now, here he is starring in another film in the wildly successful franchise. Speed 3 could thus happen as well. Perhaps one day.

