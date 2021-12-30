Dame Joan Collins compares lockdown to prison

Darren Star's Lily Collins-led Netflix dramedy, which is back on Netflix for a second season, "has a way of driving viewers crazy," says Daniel D'Addario. Sure, Emily in Paris' Golden Globe and Emmy nominations were "a little overblown," says D'Addario. "But ... so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a dystopian one. Television that exists to be viewed ambiently rather than deeply obsessed over is something that’s been with us throughout the history of the medium; indeed, it’s only relatively recently that televised dramas started being treated as high art. And so it is that in its second season, Emily in Paris serves up more of the same, and more of something TV can do well: Charming, watchable, low-friction entertainment in a setting that’s fun to look at. It’s not the best of anything. But it’s good TV. As played by Lily Collins, Emily is something of a cipher: She wants to be in Paris because she’s looking for love and new experiences, but she seems to exercise little will of her own, stumbling into and out of situations. Her triumphs at work, at a luxury-goods marketing firm, are, viewed charitably, serendipitous — viewed more realistically, they’re often entirely accidental. When she errs, no one stays angry with her for long. And when she scores a win, it’s quickly dispensed with as her coworkers move on to the next thing. All of which adds up to a show that isn’t terribly cerebral or demanding, coasting on the charm of its setting and the age-old culture-clash storyline. (Indeed, in depicting an American whose sunny self-belief erodes the defenses of stuffy Europeans, Emily in Paris can play at times like a distaff Ted Lasso.) But being a good hang counts for something. And the flaws of Emily in Paris — its refusal to engage with the concept of actions having consequences, for instance — can be seen as the result of its endless pursuit of showing us the next charming setting, the next delirious misunderstanding. It’s television that is truly episodic, staging situations and resolving them with close to as little long-term change made as on an episode of The Simpsons. All of which strikes this viewer as a perfectly fine use of the medium."

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO