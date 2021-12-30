ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Last chance for lights in the Miami Valley

By Sarah Bean
 5 days ago

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday, December 30, is the last night to see the lights at several locations across the Miami Valley.

The Woodland Lights , Carillon Park and the Clifton Mill said they will be turning the lights off for the season after December 30. Both Light Up Middletown and the Land of Illusion Christmas Glow will also go dark after New Year’s Eve.

However, there are still other displays that will stay open into the first week of January. Journey Borealis in Hamilton will be open until January 2, and Springfield’s Holiday in the City will be open through January 7.

For a full list of displays and dates in the Miami Valley, click here .

WDTN

