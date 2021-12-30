ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Sign Two Linebackers Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber.

March-Lillard originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. Since then, he has made stops with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and now the Raiders.

March-Lillard has appeared in 61 games, booking 29 tackles including 20 solos, and three passes defended. He has had five starts in his career.

Wilber is rejoining the Raiders. He originally signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Wilber spent three seasons with the Silver and Black.

He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after getting selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wilber has booked 104 tackles including 70 solos, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over his career.

Wilber has appeared in 133 games, including 17 starts.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

Raiders and Colts Activate Key Players from COVID-19 list

Just a few days ago, a huge part of both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts’ players were questionable to return for their crucial AFC matchup. In the last few days, we’ve seen both teams activate a majority of players listed on the COVID-19 list. “It was...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders anticipate Darren Waller returning for important Week 18 matchup vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a "win-and-you're-in-the-playoffs" situation this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Derek Carr is expected to get back one of his most important offensive weapons. During Monday's press conference, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that they are anticipating getting tight end Darren waller back this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#New Orleans#The Silver And Black#The Dallas Cowboys#Twitter Hondocarpenter#Hikarukudo1
RaiderMaven

Recap From Raiders 23-20 Win

Not even a month ago, the Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be cooked after getting blown out again by the Kansas City Chiefs and having lost five of their last six games. It seemed like another second-half collapse for the Raiders, something that had become a pattern for them the last few seasons.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders-Chargers Will End the Season on Primetime

The NFL has flexed the schedule for Week 18 and moved the final Sunday Night Football game to feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The announcement was released Sunday night after the conclusion of Sunday’s games. The road to the playoffs continues for...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts playoff fates will have a lot on the line when the two teams face off on Sunday. It's fitting stakes for an important late-season game, and we have the keys to the game for a potential Raiders win and final game predictions to go with it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders Derek Carr Approaching Another Franchise Record

The man under center has already become the Las Vegas Raiders career passing yards record holder. Carr is now a mere 327 yards away from breaking the most passing yards in a single season by a member of the Silver and Black. It’s very doable and could result in a...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Daniel Carlson with Four Game-Winning Field Goals

Entering the final game of the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders are entering a win-and-stay game. The Silver and Black are up against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 28-14 earlier this season in Week 4. In a high-stake game, comes high-stake...
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
RaiderMaven

Captain Comeback: Derek Carr Leads Raiders to a Big Win

Derek Carr drove the Las Vegas Raiders to victory at the home of the Indy 500. Daniel Carlson kicked a 33-yard field goal, his third of the game, with no time left to give the Raiders a 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts: 3 Key Matchups in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are three key matchups in the game. Earlier in the week, it looked almost as if this would be a game played at half strength by both teams, as COVID-19 decimated the Colts and Raiders rosters. It looked like both teams would be without numerous key players, but most were activated Saturday in preparation for today’s game.
NFL
NFL

Raiders' victory over Colts helps set up two Week 18 win-and-in scenarios in AFC

For years -- forever? -- Al Davis thought the NFL plotted against his beloved Raiders. Last week would have provided plenty of fuel for his conspiracy theory. The upcoming opponent's starting quarterback got COVID-19 and hours later the NFL enacted a seismic change in its protocol to allow players to return after just five days instead of 10. That the switch merely followed CDC guidance for the entire country would have been beside the point in Davis' mind. How else could the Raiders look at the timing of the rule that allowed ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with a chance to clinch a playoff spot on the line, as anything but somebody in a very high place being out to get them?
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
891
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy