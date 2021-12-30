Raiders Sign Two Linebackers Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber.

March-Lillard originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. Since then, he has made stops with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and now the Raiders.

March-Lillard has appeared in 61 games, booking 29 tackles including 20 solos, and three passes defended. He has had five starts in his career.

Wilber is rejoining the Raiders. He originally signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Wilber spent three seasons with the Silver and Black.

He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after getting selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wilber has booked 104 tackles including 70 solos, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over his career.

Wilber has appeared in 133 games, including 17 starts.

