ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

After Spin-Off, What’s Next For Daimler AG Stock?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaimler AG’s stock (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) has fallen from $97 at the start of December to $80 currently. The fall is primarily due to the spin-off Daimler’s commercial vehicle business and the subsequent listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG 0n December 10 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Daimler AG will be rebranded...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.63% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daimler Ag#Vehicles#Daimler Ag Stock#Ddaif#Daimler Truck Holding Ag#Mercedes Benz Group Ag#Mercedes Amg#Mercedes Maybach#Mercedes Eq
MarketWatch

Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11.4%.
CNBC

Energy stocks posted a record year. What's next for the group?

In a notable turnaround, the energy sector — after years of lackluster returns, accentuated by the pandemic — is set to finish 2021 as the S&P 500's top-performing group. Energy's strength follows a recovery in oil and gas prices, but also marks a significant shift in companies' business models. Investors are now demanding healthier balance sheets, restrained spending and capital return in the form of dividends and buybacks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automobile Engine Cylinder Body Market Industry Trends and Analysis-2031 | BMW AG, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler

Market research on most trending report Global “Automobile Engine Cylinder Body” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Automobile Engine Cylinder Body market state of affairs. The Automobile Engine Cylinder Body marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Automobile Engine Cylinder Body report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Automobile Engine Cylinder Body Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

What Should Investors Do if the Stock Market Drops?

If the stock market falls, it gives investors an opportunity to buy shares at cheaper valuations. The difficulty with getting out of the market is knowing when to get back in. Over the long term, temporary stock market downturns won't matter. Interest rates will almost certainly rise in 2022. That...
STOCKS
Forbes

The Stock Market’s Top Four Face A Challenge In 2022: Change

Consistently held the #1 spot in market capitalization. Moreover, it led the stock market higher, single-handedly pushing the S&P 500 up an additional 5%. Great! But, now what? That's the right question. Many companies have seized the top spot in the past, but none held it forever. Does that mean...
STOCKS
Forbes

The 2021 Stock Market Leaders Could Stumble In 2022

Just above Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sit the six biggies that drove the S&P 500's superior returns in 2020 and 2021. With attractive growth outlooks and analyst buy recommendations, 2022 expectations are high for a repeat performance. However, ... The 2022 environment looks less friendly. Government policies. The U.S. government's...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy