Biogen stock surges 10% on report of possible sale

By WRAL TechWire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Shares in Biogen, the drug giant that has a major presence in RTP, surged Wednesday when...

Dow jumps 331 points on gains in Caterpillar, JPMorgan Chase shares

Shares of Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase are trading higher Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 331 points higher (0.9%), as shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Caterpillar's shares are up $8.46, or 4.1%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are up $6.30 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 97-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) American Express (AXP) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11.4%.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.41% to $2,887.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $131.34 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) sank 0.59% to $336.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.33% to 15,622.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.80 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
