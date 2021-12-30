ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Driver taken to hospital after being thrown from rear window in Centre County crash

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqwxL_0dZ07gmG00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was rushed to the hospital after crashing on Route 322 and being thrown from a back window, police report.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 when the driver was traveling along Route 322 near Sandy Ridge Lane in Rush Township, Centre County. For unknown reasons, police say the driver lost control of his car and traveled off the left side of the road and roughly 35 feet up an embankment. The car then rolled several times as it fell back to the roadway.

Coroner: 3 found dead at Cambria County home died of COVID-19

The driver was thrown from a back window of the car in the process and was rushed to the ER by Moshannon Valley EMS with suspected serious injuries.

State police were assisted on the scene by Philipsburg Fire Department, Moshannon Valley EMS, and Bigler Boyz to help clear the scene.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

VIDEO: Driver flown to UPMC Altoona after being pulled from crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was flown to UPMC Altoona for her injuries after a rollover crash in Jefferson County. The driver, a 35-year-old from Indiana, Pa. as driving on Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road on Dec. 28 through Winslow Township when she lost control due to wintery road conditions. She crossed over lanes […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers: 471 crashes, 278 DUI arrests over New Year’s holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police released their crash and enforcement data collected over the New Year’s holiday. Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 471 motor vehicle crashes occurred, killing two people and injuring 97 others. 8% of crashes involved alcohol, including one fatality. 278 arrests for DUI were made and 248 arrests on criminal […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County woman found dead with gunshot wound identified

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County investigators have ruled a woman’s suspicious death a homicide after her body was found in a vehicle Saturday. During a press conference Monday, Coroner Jeff Lees and Detective Sergeant Cory Adams revealed that Jaydin Sanderson, 19 of Ferndale was found in the driver’s seat of her father’s black […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Accidents
Centre County, PA
Accidents
City
Philipsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Johnstown man accused of assaulting young teens, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after investigators reported he was abusing his two children several times. The Windber Borough Police Department started investigating the case in September following a child welfare report from Children & Youth Services (CYS) in September, according to court documents. The children told officials that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Troopers searching for teen who ran away from home in October

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a teenager they say hasn’t been seen since October 2021. Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16 of Fallentimber reportedly ran away from his home along Executive Drive in Reade Township sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 and 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. Troopers say […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Window#Hospital#Traffic Accident#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Fire destroys Bedford County home mere days into the new year

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to correct the location. The fire occurred on Mosquito Hollow Road and it was originally reported to be on Mesquite Hollow Road. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home was completely destroyed Tuesday afternoon despite the efforts of over […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona stabbing suspect arrested after walking into police station

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspect is in custody after police say he stabbed another man in an Altoona home just before the new year. Khalil Daniels-Murphy, 31, was taken into custody after walking into the police station Thursday, Dec. 30 while police were investigating a stabbing he was reportedly a part of. The stabbing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona armed robbery suspect found 2 years later in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested an Altoona man who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Altoona in Nov. 2019. Jefferey Pfahler, 22, was taken into custody when police found him during a traffic stop after he tried to give them false identification on Dec. 18, 2021. […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTAJ

Cambria County sheriff officially sworn into position

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Humbled and honored, the new Cambria County sheriff was officially sworn into his position Monday. At one of the many swearing-in ceremonies across the state today, Don Robertson took the oath – officially moving from “acting” to “sheriff.” Robertson is succeeding the late Bob Kolar who served in the position […]
WTAJ

Johnstown man sentenced after distributing nearly 100 grams of heroin

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday that the man from Johnstown was sentenced in federal court stemming from a 2018 drug-trafficking investigation. Willie Gene Gulley, Jr., 52, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to a total of 64 months in prison and 3 years supervised […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Lt. Robert Arguelles a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson, said early Saturday afternoon that […]
ACCIDENTS
WTAJ

Penn Highlands continues expansion with purchase of St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands Healthcare kicked off 2022 with the purchase of St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy. The affiliation became effective on January 1, 2022. With the integration of St. Marys Pharmacy and Bennetts Valley Pharmacy into its health system, Penn Highlands adds four pharmacy locations in St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway, and […]
PENN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy