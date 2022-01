For Rep Nikema Williams, the assault on the Capitol was also an assault on the work she had done in her home state. Ms Williams serves as chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, which had just flipped the state that Mr Trump had made the state a centerpiece about his election lies.“It was deeply personal, especially coming from Georgia, when my state was one of the states that was going to be objected to and with the false narrative of election fraud still being hung over the electoral victory and I was one of the electors in Georgia, so it...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO