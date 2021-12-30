COVID-19 testing available at clinics, free test site in Oxford, officials say

Yale COVID-19 saliva test seen as ‘game-changer’ Testing is available at local clinics and free test sites.

OXFORD, Miss. — The City of Oxford, Miss., is asking residents to go to local clinics and free testing locations for COVID-19 testing, unless it’s an emergency situation.

A free testing site is available at the Oxford Conference Center. You can make an appointment here.

You should only go to the Emergency Room for a real emergency situation, officials said.

This saves you time and money and reserves emergency resources for those who need them.

©2021 Cox Media Group