COVID-19 testing available at clinics, free test site in Oxford, officials say
OXFORD, Miss. — The City of Oxford, Miss., is asking residents to go to local clinics and free testing locations for COVID-19 testing, unless it’s an emergency situation.
A free testing site is available at the Oxford Conference Center. You can make an appointment here.
You should only go to the Emergency Room for a real emergency situation, officials said.
This saves you time and money and reserves emergency resources for those who need them.
