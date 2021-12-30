ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Community mourns Illinois officer killed Wednesday

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuAuA_0dZ04VuW00

EVANSVILLE – The Wayne County Deputy who was killed early Wednesday morning in eastern Illinois has been identified as Sean Riley. He was 38 years old. Police say he was helping a driver when he was ambushed.

Fairfield, Illinois Mayor Mike Dreith says his community is heartbroken.

“Our police officers mean a great deal to us, and when you take a situation like this an officer who has a young family, it moves us,” said Mayor Mike Dreith.

Suspect charged in death of Illinois deputy after multi-state crime spree

“It’s hard to understand how stopping to help someone on the interstate can cost you your life,” Wayne County resident Gene Kollak tells WEHT-TV . “And everything I know about Sean, he was the type of person to give you the shirt off his back. And I’m sure when he saw blinking lights on the interstate at 5 in the morning, his first thought was, ‘I’m going to stop and see what this guy needs.”

A line of police cars escorted Deputy Riley’s body to the Vanderburgh County Morgue in Evansville. A second procession returned his body home to Wayne County.

Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. He was arrested in western Illinois after a multi-state crime spree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 15

Mark Hathaway
5d ago

And the world wonders why The Police respond to illegal actions when enforcing our laws to protect us in the ways they do.Praying for All Law Enforcement Personnel

Reply
3
Jeff Petri
5d ago

Another criminal thinks he's above the law. He needs to be shot just like the poor officer. May he rest in peace, sorry for the family!!

Reply
2
Related
FOX 2

Funeral today for Illinois deputy killed by bi-state crime suspect

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The funeral for slain Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley happened Tuesday morning. Riley, 38, was shot and killed at approximately 5 a.m. on December 29 while assisting a motorist near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64. The funeral […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Family of 4, including infant twins, found dead in Missouri home

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — A couple and their infant twins were found dead at a home in Iron County, Missouri, on Tuesday. Deputies discovered the bodies of 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their 9-month-old twins at the home in Lake Killarney around 10 a.m., according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ relatives have been notified.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Home ablaze in Lincoln County Tuesday morning

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A home in Winfield, Missouri was on fire Tuesday at about 7 a.m. The home is located in the 500 block of Highway Y. Multiple fire crews are on the scene. It is unknown at this time how the fire started or if anyone was inside the home at the time […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Evansville, IL
City
Fairfield, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Illinois man charged with murder after allegedly killing two people last year

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois man has been charged with multiple counts of murder after allegedly killing two people last year. The Madison County State’s Attorney has charged Larry Lovett, 39, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm for the Aug. 2 murder of Ahmaad Nunley. He also was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons for the Dec. 7 murder of Andre Hutson, according to a press release.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022

ST. LOUIS – As students start school again after winter break some are starting remotely while others will be back in class. More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states. For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Washington Park, Ill. home heavily damaged in fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire heavily damaged a home in Washington Park, Illinois Sunday afternoon. The house fire located on North 58th Street at Forest Boulevard started at about 4 p.m. No one was home when the fire broke out. The Red Cross is now assisting the homeowner. Four other fire departments helped […]
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Illinois#Crime Spree#Police Cars#Community#Weht#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Burning wall collapses, nearly hits firefighter in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A section of a wall collapsed in Lincoln County just feet away from where firefighters were battling an early morning blaze Tuesday. The Winfield-Foley Fire Department responded to the house fire around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway Y. The fire caused the front stone veneer wall to collapse and nearly […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man pleads guilty to robbing St. Louis phone stores

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will be sentenced this spring after pleading guilty to pair of armed robberies. DeAngelo Winston appeared in federal court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm, and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Home on fire in Pine Lawn Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire in the Pine Lawn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Fire officials said one person made it out of the home located in the 6200 block of Dardanella Avenue safely. The call for help was made at approximately 3:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis driver charged in deadly street racing crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis man was street racing before a deadly crash. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Traveon Randell was charged last month with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 55-year-old William Moore. Charges said Randell was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot and killed Monday afternoon in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 50s was shot and killed Monday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on South Jefferson Avenue at Gravois Avenue. Police said the victim was shot several times. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if anyone is in custody related to this incident. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Chernell Dabney was charged last week with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of a crash that killed 46-year-old Darrell Ransom. Police said...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of COVID-19 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy