Caught on cam: Trapped skier rescued

Two teenage hikers who got stranded on a mountain in Oregon are now safe and sound, thanks to a message they wrote in the snow.The US Coast Guard says one of its helicopters found the two men, Christian Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer, both 19, after they wrote a giant “SOS” in the snow near their campsite.“These young men did a lot of things right to give themselves the best chance of being rescued,” said Lt Maggie Champin, an aircraft commander at the Coast Guard’s North Bend sector. “By writing ‘SOS’ in the snow, staying near their vehicle, and staying...

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO