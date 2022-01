A north Salina pickup was stolen for a second time and a Salina man was arrested after he was found in the pickup on the east side of town. Leroy Schmidt, 84, of Salina, told police that he was notified that his white 2000 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was stolen at approximately 10:10 p.m. Monday from where it was parked in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. Schmidt said a neighbor heard noises outside, went to investigate, and discoved the pickup was gone. The pickup was valued at $6,000.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO