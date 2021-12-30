ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

30-year-old Roberto Rivera died of his injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qulap_0dZ02gst00
30-year-old Roberto Rivera died of his injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report

Authorities confirmed that 30-year-old Roberto Rivera, from New Jersey, died of injuries he suffered following a two-vehicle accident on December 13 in Nashville.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at 7:10 p.m. on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Monroe Street in which a car and a scooter were involved [...]

Read More >>

December 30, 2021

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
State
New Jersey State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tennessee Accident News
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Valdemar Ajpop and 28-year-old Richard Nunez Sioson died after a crash last week (Bakersfield, CA)

34-year-old Valdemar Ajpop and 28-year-old Richard Nunez Sioson died after a crash last week (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Valdemar Ajpop, of Frazier Park, and 28-year-old Richard Nunez Sioson, of San Diego, as the two victims who died after a traffic accident last Tuesday in Bakersfield that also caused injuries to four others, including several young children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, another hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

1 person dead, another hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Mesa (Mesa, AZ)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a traffic collision Monday in Mesa. As per the initial information, Mesa Fire & Medical crews actively responded to the area at Alma School Road and Bass Pro Drive in north Mesa after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident. Two victims were involved in the crash [...]
MESA, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy