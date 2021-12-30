30-year-old Roberto Rivera died of his injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN) Nationwide Report

Authorities confirmed that 30-year-old Roberto Rivera, from New Jersey, died of injuries he suffered following a two-vehicle accident on December 13 in Nashville.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at 7:10 p.m. on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Monroe Street in which a car and a scooter were involved [...]

Read More >>

December 30, 2021

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News.