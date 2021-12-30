ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Image: Thomas Tuchel questions how his side can possibly be in the title race

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel was left wondering last night, just how Chelsea can possibly be considered to be in the Premier League title race this season due to all his injuries and Covid-19 outbreaks recently. He has...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku primed for high stakes meeting to set trajectory for Chelsea’s season

Thomas Tuchel insists everyone at Chelsea will “stay calm”, but the importance of Monday’s meeting with Romelu Lukaku should not be overlooked. It will decide the Belgian striker’s future at the club, as well as the very trajectory of this season.If the meeting is satisfactory to Tuchel, Lukaku will be brought back into the team for Wednesday’s League Cup match at home to Tottenham Hotspur and everything will blow over in the manner some close to the player predict. If it isn’t satisfactory, well, we’re in the sort of vintage Chelsea strife they haven’t actually seen in some time. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Si Dan Talk Chelsea#Daily Newsletters
The Independent

From Conte to Tuchel, Romelu Lukaku shows how role of Chelsea manager has evolved

When Romelu Lukaku’s interview with Sky Italia first broke, Thomas Tuchel immediately got in touch with the Chelsea hierarchy to explain his thinking. Their thinking, however, is perhaps the most instructive part of this. It quickly became clear that Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia trusted Tuchel’s instinct, and were willing to back him on his approach. Even more importantly, all of that was with Roman Abramovich’s support.Part of the reason Tuchel was relatively relaxed about it all was because he put it down to simple impatience rather than anything more serious. Lukaku had finally found a system that was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel explains decision to drop Romelu Lukaku for Liverpool match

Thomas Tuchel has said the fallout from a controversial Romelu Lukaku interview was “too big” to include the striker in the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolA surprised Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million Belgium international and handle the matter in-house.The Chelsea coach subsequently omitted Lukaku from the Blues squad facing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as football’s answer to Benjamin Button after the veteran Brazil defender rubber-stamped a third year at Stamford Bridge.Silva completed a one-year contract extension on Monday to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, in which time he will pass his 38th birthday.The centre-back continues to belie his age with his accomplished and physical performances, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed.“He is the Benjamin Button of football,” said Tuchel, likening Silva to the Hollywood film character who aged in reverse. “I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that.“It is a miracle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: LeBron James has heated exchange with assistant coach Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday evening. With the win, L.A. moved to 19-19 on the year. Minnesota, meanwhile, dropped to 16-20. As has often been the case for the Lakers this season, even in victory they didn’t look particularly great, and the standout moment from this outing proved to be something totally unrelated to what happened on the court.
NBA
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world, Brighton boss Graham Potter claims

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham PotterSanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton. “He can play in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy