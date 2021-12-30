Remembering local political activist Sophia Jeffery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders are paying tribute to local political activist Sophia Jeffery who has passed away.

Jeffery was a member of the Democratic State Committee and is remembered for her commitment to civil rights and access to housing.

In a statement sent to 22News Mayor Domenic Sarno called Jeffery “a community builder, who helped create empowering and enhancing opportunities for thousands of individuals and families towards a better life.”

City Councilor Jesse Lederman said Jeffery was a great campaigner whose “efforts ensured that Springfield got the attention it deserved from the statewide candidates and office holders who sought her counsel and support.”

