Remembering local political activist Sophia Jeffery
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders are paying tribute to local political activist Sophia Jeffery who has passed away.
Jeffery was a member of the Democratic State Committee and is remembered for her commitment to civil rights and access to housing.
In a statement sent to 22News Mayor Domenic Sarno called Jeffery “a community builder, who helped create empowering and enhancing opportunities for thousands of individuals and families towards a better life.”
City Councilor Jesse Lederman said Jeffery was a great campaigner whose "efforts ensured that Springfield got the attention it deserved from the statewide candidates and office holders who sought her counsel and support."
