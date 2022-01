When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, there are a ton of transportation options available to them, but one will soon be shut down for a period of time. Of course, Guests can choose to self-drive to their locations, but this also means that they would have to pay the daily parking fee at their Resort each night, and if they are not Annual Passholders, they would need to pay to park at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney provides Disney bus transportation to the Parks and Disney Springs from every Resort, which is the primary mode of transportation for many. Buses run very often to ensure that even large lines of Guests can be transported quickly.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO