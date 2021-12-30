ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How 2021 Set the Stage for a Seismic Overhaul of Education

By Lauren Camera
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen America’s public school system began creeping back open in January 2021 after last year’s holiday break, only 32% of children were in school full-time five days a week – the majority of them from middle- and upper-income school districts that served mostly white families. “We...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Schumer threatens to blow up Senate filibuster if GOP continues to block partisan voting overhaul

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer threatened Monday to gut the filibuster if Republicans don’t back the White House’s overhaul of the nation’s voting laws. Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, wrote in a letter to colleagues that he would force a vote on changing the Senate’s longstanding rules by Jan. 17 unless GOP lawmakers help pass the partisan voting bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#School Closures Mount#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
New Jersey Monitor

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Democrats may change US Senate rules to pass voting rights bill

US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened on Monday to change the Senate's rules if Republicans continue to block voting rights legislation. Schumer, in a letter to fellow senators, compared laws passed by Republican-led legislatures in several states to the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. "Much like the violent insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol nearly one year ago, Republican officials in states across the country have seized on the former president's Big Lie about widespread voter fraud to enact anti-democratic legislation," he said. "They want to unwind the progress of our Union, restrict access to the ballot, silence the voices of millions of voters, and undermine free and fair elections."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

New year, same demands: Joe Manchin will consider supporting Biden's agenda if monthly child tax credits get an income limit — or are removed altogether

Manchin tanked passage of Biden's agenda in 2021, largely because of the enhanced child tax credit. Axios reported Manchin is open to resuming negotiations if the CTC is cut or gets lower income caps. Manchin has remained adamant the CTC should be limited and has also proposed work requirements.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy