Powerball jackpot will climb to $483 million on New Year's Day

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0jJy_0dYzwoXV00

Looks like 2022 is going to be a great year for someone.

The Powerball lottery jackpot will climb to $483 million on New Year’s Day after no one matched the five numbers and Powerball in Wednesday’s drawing, according to state lottery officials.

The numbers drawn were 2-6-9-33-39 and the Powerball number was 11.

Jackpot-winning numbers have not been selected in the past 37 drawings, which are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The last Powerball jackpot was won Oct. 4, when a California player collected $699.8 million. That was Powerball’s fifth-largest and the seventh-largest for any lottery in the United States.

The record Powerball jackpot was $1.58 billion in 2016.

Wednesday’s top drawing in Pennsylvania was $50,000 for matching four numbers and the Powerball, lottery officials said.

If somebody wins the jackpot on New Year’s Day, they can take the full amount in an annuity payment or take a lump sum option of $347.7 million, before taxes.

Locally, the results can be seen at 11:11 p.m. on WPXI-TV, Channel 11.

Powerball can be played in every state except for Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

