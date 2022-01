Commissioner Bosede A. Bruce informs the public of the following changes at the Department of Finance, which are effective Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 through Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. All business with the Department of Finance (DOF) should be conducted electronically whenever possible. Customer drop boxes are available at both offices: on St. Thomas at the security station located at the main entrance and on St. Croix at the west window located before the main entrance.

