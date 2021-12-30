ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DPW Takes Precautionary Measures in Midst of COVID-19 Pandemic Spike

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it continues to adjust to the effects of the coronavirus, the Department of Public Works (DPW) is limiting its in-person service hours. Effective Dec. 29 until...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

Wastewater samples reveal record levels of coronavirus across U.S.

With at-home Covid-19 tests in high demand and their efficacy in question, health departments from California to Massachusetts are turning to sewage samples to get a better idea of how much the coronavirus is spreading through communities and what might be in store for health care systems. Experts say wastewater...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Department of Health Issues Temporary Service Schedule Due to COVID-19 Surge

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 active cases, the Department of Health (DOH) is taking preventative measures to reduce the spread of the virus. In-person services throughout the territory will be temporarily curtailed. Below is the listing of schedule changes as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Division of Environmental...
HEALTH SERVICES
stjohnsource.com

Office of Management and Budget Shares COVID-19 Protocols

Director Jenifer C. O’Neal informs the public that as part of its pandemic-response safety protocol, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will curtail in-person visits and meetings at its main office at 5041 Norre Gade, upstairs from the Emancipation Garden Post Office. Beginning immediately through Monday, Jan. 10,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady Says Department Is Doing Everything It Can To Ease Concerns About School Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result. Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...
CHICAGO, IL
milwaukeesun.com

Chhattisgarh CM directs officials to take measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 5 (ANI): In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday directed the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to take every possible measure to strictly implement the virus prevention guidelines in the state. The Chief Minister has said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 Outbreak Causing Delay In Twin Cities Trash Pickup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Trash is piling up for thousands of Twin Cities families. A COVID-19 outbreak among Waste Management drivers is causing a delay in trash pickup. Waste Management says it affects about 5,000 households in 15 different cities. They will have to wait until Tuesday to get their trash picked up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
stjohnsource.com

COVID Continues to Spike and Officials Recommend Some Stay Home

With COVID cases spiking every day, government officials advised those who suspect they are infected but have no symptoms to stay home and not flood the emergency rooms and testing sites. With symptoms, people should wait two to five days before getting tested. Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr. also announced Tuesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor Says Current COVID Surge in the US Is Unprecedented

A lot of people were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic was approaching its end, that 2022 would bring its end, that the Omicron variant would be significantly less dangerous than previous strains, and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is there once again to shatter our dreams. There’s no sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Academy of Pediatrics

COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. CASE COUNT: As of Jan. 5, 2022, more than 57 million COVID-19 cases and more than 830,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among children, nearly 7.9 million cases, have been reported as of Dec. 30, according to AAP data. VACCINATIONS: About 62.2% of the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH

