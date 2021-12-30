VIHA’S Employees Working Remotely; Offices Closed in Both Districts

After a brief stint with the health department in 2006-07, I worked as a crime victim advocate for six years before becoming a grants administrator in 2015. Since then, I’m proud to have worked on various grants and programs that have made a difference in the Missoula community. Some of the grants that I’ve helped with include the Mobile Support Team, the MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge grant and DUI Treatment Court grant. In addition, I write and manage the County Tribal Matching Grant, which funds a variety of crisis intervention services in Missoula including supporting the detention facility’s Mental Health Team, training and data analysis for the Crisis Intervention Team and more. As the HOME Specialist for Missoula County, I also get to work on affordable housing projects. In the past two years, I’ve worked with Trust Montana to help set up a scattered site community land trust and I’m currently working with Habitat for Humanity on a new affordable housing project.

