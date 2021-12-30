Memphis church helps with COVID-19 testing efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid the growing number of people getting tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County, a local church is hiring people to help with testing.

Greater Community Temple Church in Hickory Hill is also helping other churches learn how to manage their own testing site.

The church is hoping they can ease the some of the burden due to massive turnouts at local testing sites.

The church has been performing COVID-19 testing for some time.

Staff at the church told FOX13 they got a bit overwhelmed this week as more and more people came out to get tested.

Bishop Brandon Porter, the church’s pastor, said he’s in talks with other pastors in the Mid-South to bring testing to their campuses and get members of the congregation hired to help.

COVID-19 cases have increased across Shelby County, even breaking records this week, according to local health officials.

The Shelby County Health Department reported an uptick in cases following the holiday weekend, primarily due to the Omicron variant.

The week began with lines of people stretching around local testing sites. Some told FOX13 they waited up to three hours for a test.

