Visual Art

Sunflower surprise

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynn Niekrasz is showing new studio and plein air...

www.times-standard.com

Fort Worth Weekly

Surprised by the Kindness of Strangers

Just outside Lake City, Colorado, my daughter and I came upon an Alpine pond ringed with October snow, thin layers of ice on its surface. We agreed. It was a good place, very near where our family used to tent camp. Then we said a few words and scattered some ashes from my late wife, my daughter’s mother.
SOCIETY
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Christmas tree surprises

If you cut your own Christmas tree, you may find some unexpected "gifts" from nature. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
GARDENING
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Detroit News

Gardening: Weeds a surprising resource

In an article recently, I mentioned as a gift idea the book, "The Wild Wisdom of Weeds: 13 Essential Plants for Human Survival" by Katrina Blair (Chelsea Green Publishing, $29.95). It’s a forager’s guide that focuses on 13 weeds found all over the world, each of which represents a complete food source, an extensive medical pharmacy and a first aid kit.
GARDENING
The Independent

New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' up close

Rembrandt van Rijn’s iconic and huge painting “The Night Watch” is now also a supersized museum photo delivered right to your laptop in unsurpassed detail. The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum on Monday put on its digital portal what it called “the most detailed photograph of any artwork” ready for assessment by scientists and art lovers alike. It is expected to draw widespread interest especially since the museum is closed because of coronavirus measures. The 717-gigapixel photo allows viewers to zoom in on Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and see how the 17th-century master put the tiniest of white dots in...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Eureka Times-Standard

Sweetwater releases two new albums

Musician Harlis Sweetwater has joined the My Grito roster. Sweetwater is an independent national touring artist from Orange County. His music is founded on rock, blues and soul music, however, his influences and inspirations range from hip hop and reggae to jazz and country music. Sweetwater released three albums under...
MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

‘Lost Songs’ looks at band’s transitional phase

Kansas-based emo rock band The Appleseed Cast’s 2002 “Lost Songs” LP has been released on vinyl via Thirty Something Records/New Granada Records. Also available is a vinyl reissue of the band’s long out-of-print 2000 sophomore album “Mare Vitalis.”. Comprised of material recorded after the band’s...
ROCK MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

American Thrills is ‘Alive and Well’

Connecticut-based punk rockers American Thrills recently announced their signing to the Wiretap Records roster. This month, the group released a new single titled “Alive and Well,” which is now on streaming platforms. The band last released a four-way split with the bands Tired Radio, Nightmares For A Week...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Unseen paintings from pre-fame days to feature in Jack Vettriano exhibition

Previously unseen paintings by Jack Vettriano will feature in an exhibition at the gallery where he sought inspiration as a young artist.The show at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife will include 12 oil paintings he produced in his early 20s and 30s, signed with his birth name, Jack Hoggan.The works, painted before he achieved international success in the 1990s, will go on show alongside pieces that have sold for five and six-figure sums.It will be the artist’s first retrospective since a major show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in 2013, and the first to focus on his formative...
VISUAL ART
9News

Greeley Christmas Surprise

This year we are giving our grandsons experiences rather than more toys!! This one will last their lifetime. Credit: Ashley Pace.
GREELEY, CO

