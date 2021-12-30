ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

One person hurt after a motorcycle rear-ends a car on Sherwood Way (San Angelo, TX)

 5 days ago

Traffic was backed up after a motorcycle hit the back of a passenger car on Sherwood Way. The incident led to the closure of all eastbound lanes on Sherwood Way.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of Sunset Dr. and Sherwood Way. An ambulance responded to the scene after there were reports of an individual lying in the ground [...]

December 30, 2021

