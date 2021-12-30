One person hurt after a motorcycle rear-ends a car on Sherwood Way (San Angelo, TX) Nationwide Report

Traffic was backed up after a motorcycle hit the back of a passenger car on Sherwood Way. The incident led to the closure of all eastbound lanes on Sherwood Way.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of Sunset Dr. and Sherwood Way. An ambulance responded to the scene after there were reports of an individual lying in the ground [...]

Read More >>

December 30, 2021

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.