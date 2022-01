The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is back in 2022 and will be held at the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood February 5th through 19th. The exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO