Each year at Kwanzaa we celebrate the good in and of the world. We celebrate the good of family, community and culture; the good hoped for and harvested, achieved and enjoyed, worked for, witnessed and brought to fruition. Moreover, we celebrate the good of life and love, of health, happiness and wholeness, and the good of the earth and the heavens and all in them. This we do in the best of times and even in the worst of times. And Kwanzaa, as a time of remembrance, reflection and recommitment calls for our commitment to reaffirmation of the good and resistance to all that seeks and tends to prevent, diminish or destroy it.

