ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington welcomes Gantz-Abbas meeting

Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the United States was “very pleased” with the meeting on Tuesday between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. “We hope confidence-building measures discussed will accelerate momentum to further advance freedom, security and...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

After Gantz-Abbas Meeting, Israel Announces Further Concessions to PA

Israel announced a series of “confidence-building measures,” concessions to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday, approved by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz following his meeting with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Gantz met on Tuesday night with Abbas at his home in Rosh Ha’Ayin for “a discussion on a...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz makes concessions to Palestinian Authority with no demands in return

As details emerged from Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Dec. 28 meeting at his private residence in Rosh Ha’ayin with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, many Israelis were left in shock. According to various reports, Gantz had offered Abbas a series of “confidence-building measures” as described by the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Abbas Warns Gantz: ‘Don’t Disturb Status Quo on Temple Mount’

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas warned Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz last week during his visit to Gantz’s home in Rosh Ha’Ayin that it is essential “not to bring religious elements” into the conflict, according to a report by Ynet. Abbas warned Israel against disturbing...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

Israel’s Gantz hosts Palestinian leader Abbas to discuss ‘confidence-building’ measures

Israel’s defence minister has approved what he called a slew of “confidence-building measures” after hosting Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian president’s first meeting inside Israel in a decade.Benny Gantz held the rare talks with Mr Abbas at his home in Tel Aviv, where they discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank.It marked the second meeting between the two leaders in six months and sparked faint hopes of some movement in the long-dead peace negotiations.Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said that at Tuesday’s talks they discussed the “importance of creating a political...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Wednesday that he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. Also approved were the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs and residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Gantz Gives Away the Store to Mahmoud Abbas, Faces Harsh Criticism from the Right

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas met Tuesday night at the home of the defense minister in Rosh HaAyin. It was the first working meeting between the chairman and an Israeli senior official inside Israeli territory since 2010. It was also the first time Abbas had officially been inside pre-67 Israel since the funeral of Shimon Peres. The two agreed on some economic and civic gestures to the Palestinian Authority.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Benny Gantz
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli defense minister meets Abbas, sparking anger from the right

Right-wing members of Israel’s coalition government criticized Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday for meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas the day before. Gantz hosted Abbas at his home in central Israel on Tuesday to discuss a number of security and civilian topics. Gantz told Abbas that he...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Gantz Grants 10K Palestinian Authority Family Reunification Permits

In the wake of the visit by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to the Rosh HaAyin home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a Ramallah official has announced that Israel will grant another 10,000 “family reunification” permits for illegal Arab immigrants to become citizens of the Palestinian Authority. Hussein...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz, Abbas agree on ‘confidence-building measures’ during meeting

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas agreed on a series of confidence-building measures during their meeting at Gantz’s home on Tuesday evening. According to a statement from Gantz’s office, the measures include “status approvals on a humanitarian basis for 6000 [Palestinian] residents of Judea...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Abbas tells Putin situation ready for ‘explosion of violence’

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that Israeli policies would lead to an explosion. Abbas made the statement during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, reported the official Palestinian Wafa news agency. “The continuation of these Israeli measures will lead to an explosion of the situation,” Abbas...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Israel Israeli#U S State Department#Palestinians#Israelis#Housing And Construction#Channel 12
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy