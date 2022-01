When was the last time you settled in for an arcade-style shooter? 10 years? 1 year? Last week? Regardless of when you last hopped into the frantic and merciless world of arcade shooting, Death Carnival thinks it has something for you. They’ve even said that their game is what you’ve been waiting for. I myself don’t often play arcade shooters. I may be the example above of the person who hasn’t played an arcade shooter in 10 years or more. Death Carnival is courting me, along with fans of the genre, with a new trailer and some slick gameplay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO