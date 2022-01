With the market up at all-time highs, it can feel like any stock you pick can be a winner. If we had better breadth, that may be the case. But the reality is, stocks with the strongest earnings trends have the best chances of delivering long-term profits to investors. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the time-tested strength of our Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the strongest earnings trends. When analysts are steadily increasing their earnings estimates for a stock, that means they know something we don’t. They know the industries they cover inside and out and understand the future prospects.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO